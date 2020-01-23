About this show

Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1980. This production features two of the area's top actors, Emily Rieder and Jerome Davis, who paired up three years ago for Burning Coal's production of David Hare's Skylight. Talley's Folly is set in 1944 on a rural family estate, in the dilapidated boat house at the edge of the Talley family's property. It concerns a would-be romance between the family's daughter, Sally Talley, and a "city slicker" from St. Louis, Matt Friedman, a Jewish accountant who has come to the small town in which the Talleys live, determined to make a connection.