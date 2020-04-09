About this show

Silent Sky</'i> by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Rebecca Holderness, is a play about Henrietta Leavitt, a woman who worked at the Harvard Observatory in the early 20th century, at a time when women were not even allowed to touch a telescope, let alone make significant contributions to the field of astronomy. The problem was, Henrietta had an idea. A big idea!

Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America in 2018 (not named William Shakespeare) has rapidly made a name for herself with plays like Emilie, I & You, The Taming and The Book of Will. The Mercury News in San Jose called the play "luminous" and the Orlando Sentinel said the play "shines with a radiant light".