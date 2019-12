About this show

Lerner and Lowe's Camelot, directed by Burning Coal artistic director, Jerome Davis. Camelot is a beloved American musical based on TH White's classic novel, The Once & Future King. The musical follows the young King Arthur, who stumbles into a leadership role and becomes determined to change the world. The play contains some of the best loved songs in the American musical theater cannon, including "Camelot", "The Lusty Month of May", "C'est Moi" and "If Ever I Would Leave You".