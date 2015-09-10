About this show

YPHIL - International Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off Seven Epic Concerts with the Play for Peace Concert. The program for this very first concert of YPHIL's will include the World Premiere of Faruk Kanca's Ornament Overture, orchestra participant Yigit Karatas performing Édouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole, Op. 21, and famous cellist Gjilberta Luca soloing in the American Première of Nimrod Borenstein's Concerto for Violoncello and String Orchestra, Op. 56B. The evening will be conducted by Peter Breiner and will include blended Western and Eastern music traditions, adding ethnic instruments to symphony orchestra. Unique traditional instruments from Tunisia, South Africa, Korea, Turkey, Columbia, Nicaragua, and many more, will be heard along with violins, drums and piano.