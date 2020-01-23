About this show

Firebrand US performance group Object Collection's utopian space opera is a "homing signal" cast into an empty universe, a beacon for an aesthetically advanced and politically progressive future. It draws from space travel, transhumanism, astronautics, and the resurrection of the dead to boldly re-envision our daily lives at a time when the earth is depleted of all natural resources to sustain life. Charged with a burning, engrossing physicality, this is a life-giving work, deep in the mess of futuristic fervor.

"Perhaps the truest heirs to Richard Foreman's Ontological-Hysteric Theater" — Frieze

"It's shows like this that shut down the NEA" — Backstage