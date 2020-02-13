About this show

On the night before Valentine's Day, Xavier and his cadre of talented musical guests return for a very special all Chaka Khan edition of his annual Ladies of Soul Tribute. Are you a Chaka-holic? Come get treated.

Now in its eighth year, past guests have included Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Stephin Merritt, Joan As Policewoman, Sxip Shirey, Rizo, Adeline, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Del Marquis of Scissor Sisters, Mykal Kilgore, Cassondra James, and Bridget Barkan.

This year's guest lineup includes people you'd expect to hear singing Chaka's tunes and a few you definitely would not. Joining Xavier in Chaka-brating are Crystal Joy, Luke Jenner, Martha Redbone, Nicki B., Sheherazade Holman, Stephin Merritt, and possibly a few surprises.