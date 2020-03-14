About this show

Due by Jo McKendry

I was moving stuff out. Old writing, clothes. I asked a friend to toss a few stones my way. I made some dance, following. It embarrassed the builders making the next building over. Our nakedness. They should go home then, I thought. Not till seven! The next morning, an accomplice mauved the bedroom at eye-level. My grief swelled. You know, like waves. In my memory it's deep purple, as night grass with cats. I took the dance downtown; it was due. Friends took it up in their limbs, minds, hair. They do it where we can.

Where the Boys Are by Peekaboo

Where the Boys Are is a performance of experimental puppetry. In this interdisciplinary multimedia performance piece, Peekaboo explores the concept of masculinity, the female body, and sex-worker politics in a playful and often humorous way. She uses her background in nightlife performance, stripping, and her connection and love of the audience to create a unique performance that is campy, fun, and has a whole lot of heart.