About this show

"What if I said I am not what you think you see."

The gray wolf is a social animal, traveling in nuclear families consisting of a mated pair, accompanied by offspring. Wolf packs rarely adopt other wolves into their fold, and typically kill them. In the rare cases where wolves are adopted, the adoptee is invariably an immature animal unlikely to compete for breeding rights with the mated pair.

A mischievous and affecting new play about the families we choose and unchoose.