About this show

Winner of three Tony Awards!

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a new angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman on the scene. Smart, fiery, and misunderstood, she possesses an extraordinary talent and emerald-green skin. After she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good" and the other "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked — the untold story of the witches of Oz — transfixes audiences with its wild inventiveness.