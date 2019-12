About this show

Performers:

Joseph Michael Martin, composer/conductor

Mack Wilberg, composer/conductor

Christopher W. Peterson, guest conductor

Robert Istad, guest conductor

Featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International



Program:

The Music of Joseph Martin

The Music of Mack Wilberg

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

Hanson: Song of Democracy



DCINY celebrates President's Day with a program of patriotic and original works from American composer/conductors. The Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Singers perform under the batons of Mack Wilberg (the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square), Joseph Martin, Robert Istad, and Christopher Peterson, respectively.