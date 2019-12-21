About this show

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation tells the tale of veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song and dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.