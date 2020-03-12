About this show

A dark and thrilling musical ghost story.

An eerie lighthouse stands on the remote coast of Maine at the height of World War II. After losing his parents, young Christopher is sent there to live with his aunt Lily, whom he's never met, and Yasuhiro, the Japanese man who works for her.

Soon, Christopher begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger? Then the whispers become something louder…

Written by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik and Tony-nominated and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow, and directed by Steve Cosson, Whisper House combines a lush original score with a haunting story of loss, love, and forgiveness.