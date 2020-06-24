About this show

What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a play-pageant-ritual-homegoing celebration in response to the physical and spiritual deaths of Black Americans as a result of racialized violence. Meant to disrupt the pervasiveness of anti-blackness and acknowledge the resilience of black people throughout history, this theatrical work uses facilitated conversation, parody, song, and movement in a series of vignettes to create a space for catharsis, reflection, cleansing, and healing. Boundaries between performers and the audience blur as audiences are asked not only to observe the performance, but to participate in the ritual as well.