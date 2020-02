About this show

As he struggles to stay connected with his daughter, Hank's life seems to be unraveling in a most persistent manner. In this poignant, funny, and touching portrait of the trials of modern American life, Obie Award winner Melissa James Gibson offers a compassionate sketch of how to hold on. Who do you turn to when the ground starts to give way under your feet? At the end of the day, maybe a sense of humor is your best friend.