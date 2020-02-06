About this show

Randjelović/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist (RCA) Raja Feather Kelly and the feath3er theory search for the true motivations and outcome behind the bank robbery in the 1975 cinematic drama Dog Day Afternoon. Wednesday dismantles the film by re-centering the story on Liz Eden, for whom the character Leon in the film is loosely based, and the reason why the character Sonny conspires to rob a bank: to fund Eden's sex change [sic].

The in-process showing will feature performers Amy Gernux, Alexandria Giroux, Sara Gurevich, Collin Kelly, Kalin Imar, AJ Parr, Amy Hoang, Christofer Medina, Nikkie Samreth, x senn yuen Rance, and Liam McLaughlin. There will be a post-performance discussion between Kelly and a special guest moderator TBA.