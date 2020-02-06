About this show

Voices for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone.

Combining celebrity, music, and everyday people sharing their incredible stories, Voices for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids directly benefits You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care. Hosted by Sirius XM Radio host (and Your Kids, Our Kids cofounder) Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert for America), this year's concert lineup will include Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (The Conners, The Big Bang Theory) and Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara (The King & I, Kiss Me, Kate) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Kiss Me,Kate), Tony Nominee Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Emmy Award winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast).