About this show

Named a MacArthur Fellow in 2013, and called "Extravagantly gifted … brilliantly eclectic" – The New Yorker, pianist Vijay Iyer joins forces with an equally heralded musician and composer whom he calls his "hero, friend and teacher," Wadada Leo Smith (trumpet) "A magisterial instrumental voice…" – Downbeat.

Their collaborations inspire music writers to poetry: "What follows might be a two-figure play in which the exchanges involve mortality or impermanence or divinity. The musicians seem to trade remarks and sometimes talk with one another … The discourses are both cultivated and passionate." – The New Yorker