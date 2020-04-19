About this show

"Always building up, falling apart. Love is an art," sings Vanessa Carlton on the title track of her sixth album, Love Is An Art. Like the record itself, the song is a meditation on the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down. And on tracks like the album's opener, "I Can't Stay the Same," that also includes the relationship with the person staring back at us in the mirror, each and every morning.

Jenny O. is a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. She has released two albums (Automechanic, Peace & Information) and two EPs (Home, Work). Songs from these records can be heard in television shows like Orange Is The New Black, Shameless, Riverdale, and the video game Rocksmith. Jenny O. has been touring for a decade, opening for Father John Misty, Faye Webster, The Wild Reeds, Rodriguez, The Proclaimers, Rodrigo Amarante, Robert Ellis, Leon Russell, and more. A new album will be out Spring 2020.