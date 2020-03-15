About this show

Singer, author and musician, Honored Artist and Honorary Art Worker of the Russian Federation (but popularly just a "dude from Moscow"), Valery Syutkin is known for his collaboration with the groups Telefon, Zodchie and Bravo, as well as for his successful solo career - his own ensemble (since 2005, the Syutkin Rock and Roll Band) is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary with tours across the USA and Canada!

Famous for his hit "7000 Above Ground" from his debut album "What You Need", Valery Syutkin still performs with full houses around the world, takes part in television projects, releases new songs and CDs.