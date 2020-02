About this show

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown, is a cheeky musical satire where no one is safe from scrutiny. Set in a "Gotham" city amidst a 20-year draught, this hilariously, heartwarming and honest musical follows the people of Urinetown as they navigate a world where water is worth its weight in gold and hope leads to revolution and, ultimately, freedom for all.