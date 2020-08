About this show

Likely the first cabaret show celebrating the signing of the US Constitution on 9/17/1978, including Broadway, Blues, Gospel, Rock, Soul and Reggae from New York singers and actors: Aaron Lee Battle, Diane D'Angelo, Mary Sue Daniels, Adrienne Danrich, Brian Fender, Joanne Halev, Ahmad Maksoud, Julie Reyburn, Chet Whye, Jr. and Jeffrey M. Wright. Lina Koutrakos, Director. Paul Greenwood, Music Director. Produced by non-profit organization Immigrant Song.