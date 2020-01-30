About this show

Ever been afraid to use the word "delectable" in a sentence after JonBenét Ramsey said it the night before she was murdered in the JonBenét Ramsey Lifetime original movie? Ever have to shout "green car, green car, green car" every time a green car zooms down the street? If you answered yes, you probably have OCD. We've all heard about the hand washing, the touching, the counting. But most of us haven't heard the rest of it — the fear of accidentally causing violent harm to a loved one, the fear that using a particular word might result in the death of your best friend. Killing people with your vagina germs! Accidentally impregnating your mother! The list goes on.

Unstuck explores the intersection of Olivia Levine's OCD with her sexuality, focusing on how it engages with her familial, platonic, and romantic relationships. Using storytelling, stand-up, and movement, she explores the evolution of her OCD and the pains, surprises, and gifts it has afforded her.