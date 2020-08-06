About this show

Equal parts dark comedy and poignant drama, Chekhov's masterwork begins in the remote Russian countryside. When celebrated Professor Serebryakov returns home after many years to his estate run by his daughter Sonya and her Uncle Vanya, he brings his alluring young wife Yelena with him, plunging the quiet community into a swirl of romantic complication, longing, and family tension. Vanya and his idealistic friend Dr. Astrov both fall for Yelena; Sonya longs for Astrov; and the Professor has plans that will change all of their lives forever.

Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner David Auburn (Proof; BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest), Uncle Vanya is a portrayal of life at the turn of the 20th century, full of hope, desire, sorrow, and perseverance.