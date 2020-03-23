About this show

A seldom-produced controversial love story between an HIV-positive recluse and his homophobic nephew, Josh, who is desperate for his uncle's validation. Uncle Bob lives in New York as an uproariously articulate hermit, separated from the wife to whom they are mutually devoted. He is visited by his uninvited nephew, who is without a job, without a completed college education, and without any sense of a future, all of which he faces with a wit and nervy desperation that finds its only match in his Uncle Bob. A loving and funny, abrasive and profane face-off ensues.

Written by venerable playwright and performer Austin Pendleton, Uncle Bob stars Roger Banks and Shenendoah Thompson. Thompson also directs this intense, surprising, smart, and profound American play with themes of sexual identity, love and redemption.