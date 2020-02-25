About this show

Inspired by true stories about the tragedies and pain caused each year by the American health insurance industry, Unaffordably Unhealthy is an exploration of 12 very different people from different backgrounds and ailments across the United States, all with one common theme: They all have a good deal of knowledge and experience with how hard it is to obtain and afford health insurance, and how hard the obstacles are to get the care they need to treat their injury and illness. In short, they know the high and rising cost of what it takes to stay alive in America in 2020.