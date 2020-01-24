About this show

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! The journey begins when the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie, and of course Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!