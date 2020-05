About this show

Join TheaterMania and hosts Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman) and Brett Thiele (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) every Thursday night at 7pm ET for a two-hour game of Broadway trivia. Test your knowledge of random theater facts at home for your own enjoyment, or take the leap and register to play the game live. TheaterMania's TriviaMania will air on our Facebook and YouTube channels.