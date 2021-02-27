About this show

Triangle Rainbow Theater creative director Anthony Fusco will be presenting its first annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival of one-acts live-streaming via Zoom. There will be 18-20 short plays competing for the title of best play.

The audience will get to select the best play via a voting poll at the end of each performance group. The festival includes all types of comedy and dramatic LGBTQ themes from gay life in the '80s to the concept of gender reveal. Registering for a link will allow you to watch all six plays performing in that time slot. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets please click on the link in this ad.

Group A Plays Saturday February 27, 2021 @ 3:00PM & Sunday February 28, 2021 @ 5:00PM EST. Group B Plays Saturday February 27, 2021 @ 5:00PM & Sunday February 28, 2021 @ 3:00PM EST. Group C Plays Saturday March 6, 2021 @ 3:00PM & Sunday March 7, 2021 @ 3:00PM