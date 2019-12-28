About this show

First time in America! The unique interactive play Three Cats: Happy New Year! with your favorite characters in the animated series Three Cats. New Year is just around the corner! This holiday is eagerly awaited by both children and adults. So the kittens decided to prepare for it thoroughly. So in the morning Caramel, Korzhik and Kompot began to prepare for the New Year! At the performance, the kittens, together with the audience, will learn how to make the very best gift for parents that absolutely everyone will like, learn a fun New Year's dance, sing along to wonderful New Year's songs, take part in games and competitions, meet with Santa Claus, and the Snow Maiden!