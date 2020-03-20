About this show

Ahoy, mateys! Time to set sail for Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. In this rendition of the classic pirate story, 12 puppeteers animate exquisitely handcrafted marionettes to tell the swashbuckling adventures of cabin boy Jim Hawkins. Battling the high seas and the infamous Long John Silver, can Jim solve the mystery of Captain Flint's buried treasure? Or will he walk the plank? You'll have to pay a buccaneer to find out! From Milan's famed Carlo Colla & Sons Marionette Company, 19th-century artistry takes center stage in this visually stunning production.