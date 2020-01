About this show

As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg (Franz Rogowski) flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying. Living among refugees from around the world, Georg falls for Marie (Paula Beer), a mysterious woman searching for her husband—the man whose identity he has stolen. Adapted from Anna Segher's 1944 novel, TRANSIT shifts the original story to the present, blurring periods to create a timeless exploration of the plight of displaced people.