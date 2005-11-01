About this show

Top of the Rock is an experience in history and scenery that culminates with unparalleled views of New York City from the newly opened Observation Deck on the 70th floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, in the heart of midtown Manhattan. Visit during the day to see the splendor of the city unfold beneath you or visit at night and see the city sparkle.

There's a certain peace at 70 stories above the city, and Top of the Rock Observation Deck was conceived with the express purpose of keeping that peace uninterrupted. Panels of fully transparent safety glass -- the only thing between visitors and the city -- are crystal clear for unobstructed, open-air viewing. A reserved-ticketing system is designed to ensure the deck is easily accessible and the experience is always amazing.

The view itself is unique and astonishing. Unobstructed for 360 degrees from the 70th floor, the breathtaking landscape stretches for miles in every direction. It includes a panorama of Central Park and the northern half of Manhattan that cannot be found anywhere else. New York's other landmarks are visible as well, including the Chrysler Building, Times Square, the Hudson River, the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty. It is, quite simply, the most spectacular view in New York City.

Top of the Rock Observation Deck, open 365 days a year, is the ideal perch to watch the seasons unfold or simply to take in an amazing sunset.

DESIGNED FOR GUESTS OF EVERY AGE

HOURS OF OPERATION: 8:00 a.m. to midnight, 365 days a year with the last elevator going up at 11 p.m.