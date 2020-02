About this show

In this dark, wry, and moving production of Tolstoy's beloved novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, a high-powered government prosecutor comes to terms with his own mortality. The adaptation by Stephen Sharkey (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, PTE 2016) is equal parts personal and existential, funny and tragic — a splendid piece of storytelling that explores how we die and invites us to question how we live. Performed by Craig Smith "One of New York's consistently fine actors." - New York Times