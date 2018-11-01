TheaterMania Logo
To Kill a Mockingbird

Shubert Theatre, Broadway
$89 - $199

Aaron Sorkin's new play is an adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel about life and (in)justice in a small Alabama town. Ed Harris and Nina Grollman star as Atticus Finch and Scout, respectively. Bartlett Sher directs.

  • Running Time:2hr 35min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2122396200
Regular Price:$39 - $169
Your Price:$45 - $119
Discount Offer Details
Weeknights
$139* Orchestra/Front Mezzanine
$89/$69* Select Mezzanine
$49* Balcony
Weekends /b>
$159* Orchestra/Front Mezzanine
* Conditions and Restrictions
Use code:TKTMC1121
