About this show

Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess pays homage to the legendary music of Stephen Sondheim. Honoring the unique genius of Sondheim's work, this special evening celebrates the songs we know and love, and brings some lesser-known gems into the spotlight.

Tony Award winners Jane Krakowski and Lillias White, and Tony Award nominees Michael McElroy and Orfeh join Tituss Burgess in his Carnegie Hall debut in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.