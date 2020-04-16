About this show

Ever since he first hit the road 40 years ago, blues-rock guitar virtuoso, soulful vocalist and prolific songwriter Tinsley Ellis has grown his worldwide audience one scorching performance at a time. Armed with blazing, every-note-matters guitar skills and scores of instantly memorable original songs, Ellis has traveled enough miles, he says, "to get to the moon and back six times." He's released 17 previous solo albums, and has earned his place at the top of the blues-rock world. When asked if he'd consider himself a "blue-collar" bluesman, Ellis, in his trademark wit, quips, "No. I'm part of the no-collar crowd." His imaginative songs tell stories of common, shared experiences in uncommon ways, all fueled by his high-octane, infectious, hard-rocking guitar playing. Live, Ellis has captivated and amazed fans in all 50 United States, as well as in Canada, all across Europe, Australia and South America. Vintage Guitar says, "He delivers blistering blues-rock, soul romps, minor-key blues, and shuffles—and it all sounds great." The Chicago Sun-Times says, "It's hard to overstate the raw power of his music."