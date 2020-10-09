About this show

Through Gardens a dance solo by Oxana Chi Short film followed by a discussion with the artist via FB Live In celebration of the 75 anniversary of the end of World War 2 https://www.facebook.com/ThePerformanceProjectatUniversitySettlement/

An epic dance solo grappling with topics of migration, borders, and movement in the 20th and 21st centuries. An ode to women's power of resilience and hope. Oxana Chi recalls the tragic story and beautiful art of Chinese-Jewish-Russian dancer Tatjana Barbakoff, a successful expressionist dancer and political activist in the 1920s/1930s. The dance blends Western & Eastern dance styles and blurs the boundaries between traditional and contemporary aesthetics. "Through Gardens" creates an intimate and incisive universe, showing how the loaded legacy of deportation resonates in our present society.

Idea, Choreography & Dance by Oxana Chi Music composed & performed by Ensemble Xinren Soundtrack by Laszlo Moldvai (piano, hang stil-drum)