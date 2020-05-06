About this show

Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori's Thoroughly Modern Millie is a raise-the-roof tribute to the indomitable spirit of New York and the diverse people who call it home. Determined to make it in the Big Apple, Millie is kept on her tap-dancing toes in this Jazz Age-inspired romp featuring showstopping numbers like "Forget About the Boy" and "Gimme Gimme." Starring Ashley Park (Mean Girls, The King and I) with direction by Encores! resident director Lear deBessonet and playwright Lauren Yee working with the show's original authors as creative consultant, the team will explore the work with a fresh perspective to deliver a thoroughly modern Thoroughly Modern Millie.