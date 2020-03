About this show

"Thirsty is an uplifting experience," noted Variety; "You do me better than I do me," exclaimed Cher of Thirsty Burlington. Provincetown drag legend Thirsty Burlington brings her astounding live-singing Cher tribute to NYC for one night only. See the ultimate Cher show...and see why Bob Mackie himself says Thirsty is the best Cher impersonator in the business.