About this show

TheaterMania is excited to announce that its inaugural Young Playwrights Contest will include an online festival, following the success of the nationwide competition. The festival, which is scheduled to become an annual tradition, will stream live via the TheaterMania Young Playwrights Festival website from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30, 2020. The event will be produced, directed, written, and performed entirely by students.

The contest was launched in May, inviting high school students to submit one-act plays to be judged for creativity and originality by an esteemed panel of industry professionals, with the winning playwright showcasing his or her work in a virtual reading as the main prize.