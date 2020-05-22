About this show

Coronavirus will not quench the artistic output of this fabled neighborhood.

Theater for the New City has over 150 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers and film makers for its 25th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted virtually for the first time May 22 to 24, 2020. All events and performances will be seen on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net. Events will stream from 6pm Friday, May 22, to 11:59pm Sunday, May 24. Attendees will be able to select disciplines and artists from the website's online menu.

SPECIAL LIVESTREAMED "SIT AROUND" - Saturday Evening, May 23 Individual performances at 8pm, group discussion at 9pm David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Penny Arcade, Charles Busch, William Electric Black, Phoebe Legere, Austin Pendleton