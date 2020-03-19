$25
Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, The Wire) and Stoya (A.I. Rising, Slate's "How to Do It" column) star in this new play from Emmy Award-winning writer, artist, and cartoonist Dean Haspiel (directed by Philip Cruise).
This marks the first time a play has served as a prequel to a graphic-novel series! It follows a diverse and dynamic gang of New Yorkers (dubbed "The Bombastic Four") as they explore the complicated, violent and passionate relationship between Hollywood, Heaven, and Hell. Ultimately, this cross-dimensional love story sets in motion the cosmic genesis of New Brooklyn, the setting of Haspiel's long-running comic series The Red Hook.