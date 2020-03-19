About this show

Seth Gilliam​ (​The Walking Dead, The Wire​) and ​Stoya​ (​A.I. Rising, Slate's "How to Do It" column) star in this new play from Emmy Award​​-winning writer, artist, and cartoonist ​Dean Haspiel​ (directed by ​Philip Cruise).

This marks the first time a play has served as a prequel to a graphic-novel series! It follows a diverse and dynamic gang of New Yorkers (dubbed "The Bombastic Four") as they explore the complicated, violent and passionate relationship between Hollywood, Heaven, and Hell. ​Ultimately, this cross-dimensional love story sets in motion the cosmic genesis of New Brooklyn, the setting of Haspiel's long-running comic series The Red Hook.