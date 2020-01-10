About this show

The Wagging Craze is a one-man musical radio play that gleefully explores grotesque permutations of American masculinity and political power in the 1960s. This outlandish historical fiction turned musical radio play leaps down a dizzying rabbit hole of masculinity and spiritual awakening and traces the bizarre journey of a mysterious male bonding ritual that plunged America into a frenzy of chaos and decadence. Decide for yourself whether this work — a tuneful medley of sound, sight and syllable — piquantly portrays a dangerous threat to America or suggests its only hope of salvation…