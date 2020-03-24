About this show

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then) and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then), with Kwame Kwei-Armah (artistic director of London's Young Vic, Public Works' Twelfth Night), bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film The Visitor by Thomas McCarthy, to the Public for its world premiere.

Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, the drummer Tarek and jewelry maker Zainab, Walter finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America that's lost its better angels.

Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (The Little Foxes, Proof, Shakespeare in the Park's Coriolanus) directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.