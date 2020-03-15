About this show

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's lively compilation captures the magic of three Eric Carle favorites. The hour-long triple bill follows the adventures of The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and the story of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? Capturing the rhythmic text and beautiful tissue-paper collage illustrations of the classic picture book, Mermaid's adaptation generates fresh appreciation of an endearing cast of characters. 4:15pm performance will be in Mandarin.