Three beloved stories by Eric Carle are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, an airplane, a shark, and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees at the zoo before coming to the conclusion that there is value in his own unique self.