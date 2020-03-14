About this show

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, an airplane, a shark, and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees at the zoo before coming to the conclusion that there is value in his own unique self.