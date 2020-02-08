About this show

Transport Group presents a revitalized version of the musical tale of Margaret "Molly" Brown — still the character you know and the songs you love, but a story that's new and true. This is Molly as she really was: vibrant, progressive, and ready to fight for the underdog as a champion of women's rights, labor rights, and immigration reform. Transport Group's production, starring Beth Malone, marks this show's off-Broadway debut, and the first production in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.