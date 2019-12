About this show

Set in a small suburban synagogue, the Tony Award-nominated play The Tenth Man is an American retelling of the dybbuk story as a touching human comedy in which we must question who is really possessed: the young passionate religious granddaughter of one of the elderly congregants, or the successful yet cynical Manhattan lawyer? This play captures the struggle between Jewish generations, youth and old age, cynics and believers, scientists and mystics, with a moving and surprising outcome.