About this show

Tim Finnegan is an Irish immigrant living the American dream — and he's here to tell you all about it. Out of work, ashamed, and angry, with his marriage on the rocks, Tim sinks into the seedy underbelly of his small town. With the help of a few friends, he soon sees opportunities to climb the ladder — so long as he's willing to bend the rules. Written entirely in rhymed verse, this strikingly original work by Ronán Noone won the best playwright award at Origin Theatre's 1st Irish Festival in 2019.