About this show

That recurring dream you've been having is taking place in Brooklyn. We believe the future of the dream experience doesn't take place in the sleeping world. The Silver Dream Factory is recreating your dreams in the waking world — starting with their latest absorbing paradise at 3DB.

The Silver Dream Factory is an underground social space within an abandoned mannequin factory. Taking place in the not-so-distant future, where most of the natural world has been abandoned for the virtual world, the Factory was created by a mysterious artist named AW, where the Silver Dream Factory doubles as an art studio and underground party space run by the Discopunks. The group ensures the safety of the Factory and its patrons to remain out of the surveillance from the valley, aka the tech gods that run the surveillance state.